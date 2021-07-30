Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

