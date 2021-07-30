Royal Bank of Canada Buys 85,905 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,320 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 592,617 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Celestica stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

