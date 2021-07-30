Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81.

