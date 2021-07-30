Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Navient worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NAVI stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.