Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Moelis & Company worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $59.51 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.