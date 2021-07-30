Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 121,406 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1,050.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

