Royal Bank of Canada Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.70. 4,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,584. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.39. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.