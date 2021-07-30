Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nokia were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Nokia stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.