Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.88.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.46. The firm has a market cap of C$14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

