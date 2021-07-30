Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

