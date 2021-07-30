Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

