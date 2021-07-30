Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.76.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE K traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 932,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.53. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.