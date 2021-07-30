Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 127,235 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 505,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

