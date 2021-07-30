Ruba Borno Buys 671 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,170 ($41.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,855.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 36.74 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

EXPN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

