Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.15. 740,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.