Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.63.

NYSE R traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 584,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

