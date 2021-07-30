Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.