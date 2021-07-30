Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

