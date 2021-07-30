Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.79.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $14,160,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $11,929,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

