Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

SAFRY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.