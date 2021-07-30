Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 59,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.50. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

