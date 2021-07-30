Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.