Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

