Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 10.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

