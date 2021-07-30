Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.5% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.36.

SHOP stock traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,512.42. 35,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,741. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,405.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

