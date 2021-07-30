Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.15.

ALGT traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.87. 2,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,001. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.40.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

