Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,336. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

