Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. 184,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

