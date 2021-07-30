Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 94,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,339. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.74.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

