Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

