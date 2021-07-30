SAP’s (SAP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.40.

SAP opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

