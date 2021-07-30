Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 136 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

