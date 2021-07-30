Savior LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 2.5% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $126.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

