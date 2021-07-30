Savior LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,724,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. 5,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,810. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.