Savior LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after buying an additional 694,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

