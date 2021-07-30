Savior LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

AVGO stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.34. 24,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.