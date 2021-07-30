Savior LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.83. 614,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

