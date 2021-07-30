SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of SB Financial Group worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.