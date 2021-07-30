Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group cut Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday.

Shares of SHLAF stock remained flat at $$326.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a 1-year low of $249.25 and a 1-year high of $326.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.05.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

