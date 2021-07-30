Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €160.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €138.80 ($163.29). 516,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.