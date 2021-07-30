Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,168 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

