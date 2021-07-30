Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -23.12. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

