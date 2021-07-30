Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 58.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PLDT by 2,817.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLDT stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.27.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.