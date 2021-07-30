Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $11,046,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

CSAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CSAN stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.