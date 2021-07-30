Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,982 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Water Works by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

