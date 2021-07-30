Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

