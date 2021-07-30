Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $548,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.