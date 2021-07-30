Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JKS stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

