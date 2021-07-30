Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 236.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 787,368 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $65,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.