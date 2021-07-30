Schroder Investment Management Group Has $62.43 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $62,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $8,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $349.20 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

